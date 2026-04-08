TS Inter Results Date 2026: When will TGBIE 1st, 2nd year results be announced? Past trends

This year, the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were conducted across February and March, with First Year exams held from February 25 to March 17 and Second Year exams from February 26 to March 18. (Image: AI generated)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter results by next week. This year, the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were conducted across February and March, with Telangana First Year exams held from February 25 to March 17 and Second Year exams from February 26 to March 18. Students who appeared for their Inter 1st and 2nd year exams can check and download the results from the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To know more about the TS inter results 2026, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.

The board is yet to confirm the TS Inter result date and time. As per reports, the statewide spot valuation process is in its final stages and is likely to conclude within the next two days, with authorities simultaneously completing backend preparations for a smooth result declaration.