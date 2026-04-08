TS Inter Results Date 2026: When will TGBIE 1st, 2nd year results be announced? Past trends

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The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter results by next week. This year, the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were conducted across February and March, with Telangana First Year exams held from February 25 to March 17 and Second Year exams from February 26 to March 18. Students who appeared for their Inter 1st and 2nd year exams can check and download the results from the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To know more about the TS inter results 2026, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.
The board is yet to confirm the TS Inter result date and time. As per reports, the statewide spot valuation process is in its final stages and is likely to conclude within the next two days, with authorities simultaneously completing backend preparations for a smooth result declaration.
More than 9 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year, including nearly 4 lakh first-year candidates and 5 lakh second-year candidates. This is when the Board announced the Inter 1st, 2nd Year results in the last five years.
|Year
|Result date
|2025
|April 22
|2024
|April 24
|2023
|May 10
|2022
|June 28 (Pandemic)
|2021
|December 16 (Pandemic)
Students can access their subject-wise marks, grades, and overall qualifying status by logging in with their hall ticket number. After the online results are declared, provisional marksheets will be available for immediate download, while the original marks memos will be distributed later through the respective institutes.
Following the announcement of results, students who are dissatisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for recounting or re-verification within the timeline set by the board. Additionally, those who do not achieve passing marks will be eligible to take supplementary examinations, with details typically released shortly after the main results.
In the last academic session, the TGBIE recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.96 per cent for the TS IPE 1st year and 65.65 per cent for the 2nd year. The cumulative pass percentage for TS Intermediate Public Examinations was 65.81 per cent.
A total of 2,93,852 students from the general stream and 28,339 from the vocational stream passed the TS IPE 1st Year exams. In the 2nd Year exams, 2,85,435 general stream students and 28,713 vocational stream students qualified.
The TS Intermediate Public Examinations, last year, were held from March 5 to March 25. The first year exams started on March 5, whereas the second year exams started on March 6. Both exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon due to hot weather conditions.