TGBIE TS Inter Results 2026: List of websites to check results – tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS Intermediate Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the results of TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year results today. Students who appeared in the 2026 TS IPE exams can find the Telangana inter first and second year results on the official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, the students will also be able to access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

TS Inter Result 2026 Live Updates

This year, the exam for the 1st year took place from February 25 to March 17, whereas for 2nd year it was from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

TGBIE, TSBIE Inter results 2026 Live: Know the passing marks here. (Image taken from the official website) TGBIE, TSBIE Inter results 2026 Live: Know the passing marks here. (Image taken from the official website)

In addition to the official websites, students will also be able to access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and marks memo on the IE Education portal.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026: How to check

TS Inter IPE exam results: What are the passing marks (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative image) TS Inter IPE exam results: What are the passing marks (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative image)

Once the IPE results are declared, students can check their results using their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their hall ticket. The marks mentioned in the TS IPE marksheet are what were acquired by students in all the subjects. The gradesheet available online is provisional. Therefore, they will need to visit their respective school to get the actual marks memo. If any fault is found in the result, they should talk with the school authorities as soon as possible.

Last year, the TGBIE exam took place between March 5 and March 24 for the 1st year, while for the 2nd year it was from March 6 to March 25. The overall pass percentage for both years was 71.27 per cent and 65.96 per cent, respectively.

To check TS Inter 1st Year Results, click here

To download TS Inter 2nd Year Results, click here

Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative

The TGBIE first and second year passing marks differ for students. To qualify in the TS Inter IPE 2026 exams, students will have to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Additionally, they will have to obtain a minimum of 350 marks out of a total of 1,000 to pass overall. For visually and hearing-impaired students, the minimum qualifying marks are relaxed to 25 per cent.