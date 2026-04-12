TS Inter Results 2026: Reverification, recounting, supplementary exams schedule out

This online service will be stopped after the due date and no further extension of services will be available. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational)

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2026 can apply for recounting and re-verification from April 13 to April 20 through the official website. The fee is Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 800 per paper for obtaining a scanned copy-cum-reverification of the answer script.

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The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has also announced that the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (theory) will begin from May 13, while practical exams will be conducted from May 22. Candidates can pay the supplementary exam fee between April 13 and April 20 at their respective junior colleges.