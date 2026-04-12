TS Inter Results 2026: Reverification, recounting, supplementary exams schedule out

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2026 can apply for recounting and re-verification from April 13 to April 20 through the official website. The fee is Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 800 per paper for obtaining a scanned copy-cum-reverification of the answer script.
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The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has also announced that the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (theory) will begin from May 13, while practical exams will be conducted from May 22. Candidates can pay the supplementary exam fee between April 13 and April 20 at their respective junior colleges.
The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations held from February 25 to March 18 have now been declared. A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted across 1,495 centres in the state.
In the first year, 4,89,123 students appeared, of whom 3,23,807 passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 66.20%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 74.40%, compared to 57.69% among boys.
In the second year, 5,07,948 students appeared and 3,58,490 cleared the exam, recording an overall pass percentage of 70.58%. Girls again performed better, registering a pass percentage of 78.65%, while boys recorded 62.50%.
The examinations and evaluation process were conducted smoothly, with over 31,700 invigilators and 28,500 evaluators involved. Practical examinations were held earlier in February at 1,924 centres.
Students can download their online marks memo from the official website from April 12 (5 pm) onwards. The board has clarified that no physical copies of the marks memo will be issued separately, and students should retain the downloaded copy until original certificates are provided.
In case of discrepancies in marks memos, students can report them through their respective colleges or via the official helpdesk within 10 days of the result declaration.