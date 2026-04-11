TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: Passing trends over the years, minimum marks required in 1st, 2nd year TS IPE board exams

TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) concluded the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for first and second year students in March 2026 and is now set to announce the TS Inter Results 2026. Once released, students will be able to access their TS Inter first and second year marks memos through the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in – by entering their hall ticket numbers. The results will be declared for both general and vocational streams.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates

In addition to the official website, students will also be able to access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

To qualify in the TS Inter 2026 examinations, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Overall, candidates are required to score a minimum of 350 marks out of a total of 1,000 to be declared pass. However, for visually and hearing-impaired candidates, the minimum qualifying mark is relaxed to 25 per cent.

This year, the TS Intermediate Public Examinations were conducted over February and March. The first year examinations were held from February 25 to March 17, while the second year examinations took place from February 26 to March 18.

As per reports, more than nine lakh students registered for the TS Intermediate exams this year across both first and second year.

Passing trends in TS Inter 2nd year (general stream)

In 2025, the pass percentage in the TS Inter second year general stream stood at 71.37 per cent, with 3,99,943 students appearing for the exam and 2,85,435 clearing it. In 2024, the pass percentage was recorded at 69.46 per cent, as 2,78,856 out of 4,01,445 students passed. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 67.27 per cent, with 2,56,243 students successfully passing out of 3,80,920 who appeared. In 2022, the pass percentage stood at 68.68 per cent, with 2,69,431 students passing from a total of 3,92,258 candidates. In 2021, the board recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, with all 4,07,684 students declared successful.

Passing trends in TS Inter 1st year (general stream)

In 2025, the TS Inter first year general stream recorded a pass percentage of 66.89 per cent, with 2,93,852 students passing out of 4,39,302 who appeared. In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 61.06 per cent, with 2,62,829 students clearing the exam out of 4,30,413 candidates. In 2023, the pass percentage was 62.85 per cent, with 2,72,208 students passing among 4,33,082 who appeared. In 2022, the board recorded a pass percentage of 64.86 per cent, as 2,68,763 out of 4,14,380 students qualified. In 2021, similar to the second year results, a 100 per cent pass rate was observed, with all 4,09,911 students declared successful.