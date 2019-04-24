TS Inter result 2019: Students federation attempt to besiege CM residence over ‘goof up’ in results

Protests against the ‘goof up’ in the Intermediate exam results for the third day, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) attempted to besiege Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as part of the protest. The attempts of students were foiled and as many as 24 members were taken into preventive custody, a police official told PTI.

Advertising

Similarly, scores of activists of Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and DYFI were also detained, when they tried to stage demonstrations near the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) office.

Read| TS Inter supplementary exam dates released

The protesters raised slogans against the Telangana government and CM demanding resignation of Education Minister G Jagadeeshwar Reddy. They also sought ex-gratia for 16 students, who committed suicide after the results were declared. The exams were conducted during February and March this year and the results were announced on April 18.

Many students and parents have been agitating against the TSBIE alleging goof up in the paper valuation.

Advertising

Since Saturday last, they have been demanding a thorough re-verification of the papers of those who had failed. The state government has already constituted a three-member committee to look into the allegations of irregularities in the declaration of the results.

The High Court (HC) had ordered TSBIE to re-evaluate the examinations. As per reports, the HC has also asked the TSBIE to inform as to how much time they will take to reevaluate the answer sheets of students who failed in TS intermediate exams. The additional secretary of the board has informed the court that it could take over two months as more than three lakh copies are to be reevaluated.

Read| Govt appoints panel to review goof up in TS inter results 2019

The panel would probe among other aspects if the Globarena Technologies, which provided technical and software support to TSBIE, carried out its functions as mandated in the agreement.

A large number of worried students and parents stated that they were unable to apply for re-verification, revaluation or recounting of answer sheets online as the website was not functioning.

Some parents said their children are meritorious and expressed shock that they failed in the Intermediate exams or had scored very less marks.