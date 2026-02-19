TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to download TGBIE Telangana second year admit cards at tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026 Download Direct Link at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Ahead of the exams, the board has released the TS Inter 2nd year admit cards on its official portal, tsbieht.cgg.gov.in. Students appearing for the examinations can download their hall tickets online.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 01:11 PM IST
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to download TGBIE Telangana second year admit cards at tgbieht.cgg.gov.inStudents are advised to carefully verify all particulars on the admit card and immediately report any discrepancies to their respective authorities. (Express photo/ representational)
TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 Download: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that the Intermediate second-year examinations will begin on February 26, 2026, and continue until March 18, 2026. Ahead of the exams, the board has released the TS Inter 2nd year admit cards on its official portal, tsbieht.cgg.gov.in. Students appearing for the examinations can download their hall tickets online.

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets: How to download

To download the TGBIE Telangana Intermediate second year admit card 2026, candidates can follow these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Inter 2nd Year Admit Card 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as the previous year’s hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for use during the examination period.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued hall tickets for the Intermediate second-year examinations 2026. The admit card carries crucial information, including the candidate’s name, board and exam details, subject-wise schedule, timings, examination centre, and instructions for exam day.

Students are advised to carefully verify all particulars on the admit card and immediately report any discrepancies to their respective authorities. Carrying a printed copy of the hall ticket is mandatory on all exam days, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without it.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has set clear passing criteria for students appearing in the TS Inter 2nd Year examinations 2026. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. In addition, they are required to achieve a minimum of 350 marks out of 1000 in aggregate to be declared as passed. For students with disabilities, such as those who are deaf, dumb, or blind, the board has prescribed a relaxed passing requirement of 25 per cent or more.

Last year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were declared on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The total pass percentage for TSBIE 2nd year results 2025 stood at 71.27 per cent. The TS Inter 2nd year supplementary exams were conducted from May 22 to 29, 2025, in pen-paper mode. The Telangana board Inter supplementary result 2025 was released on June 16, 2025, at 12 noon.

 

In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
