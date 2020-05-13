TS Inter pending exam in June, evaluation process begins

TSBIE declared TS inter last exam dates (Representational image) TSBIE declared TS inter last exam dates (Representational image)

TS Inter 2020: The Telangana Board intermediate exams have been further postponed. The geography and language exams were pending for Telangana board class 12 students which were postponed due to the lockdown. The dates of these exams have been further delayed until June.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in a recent notice has stated that the pending exams will be held on June 3. The exam will be held from 9 am to noon. No new hall tickets will be released for these exams and the exam centres remain the same.

Further, the intermediate spot valuation campus has been started by the board. The valuation process has started on May 13. A total of 9,202 examiners had evaluated copies on the first day. Earlier, Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had informed indianexpress.com that if necessary nod is given to the board, TS inter result will be released by mid-June.

Both the exam and evaluation process are being conducted amid social distancing norms. The use of sanitisers and masks will also be allowed for both students and invigilators.

A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examination, of which 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.

To pass, students need to obtain a minimum 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in the first year.

