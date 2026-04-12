TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Over 10 lakh 1st, 2nd year TGBIE students await results today

TS inter result live updates: The official result websites are tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will be declaring the first and second year intermediate board exam results today. Students can check the Telangana Board Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) result 2026 on its official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, once the Inter results are released. Additionally, students can check their TGBIE 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

TS Inter Results 2026 Press Conference LIVE Updates

To download the TS IPE 2026 inter marksheets, students can visit either of the above two portals. Next, enter the roll number and other details. Once the TS IPE result is displayed, take a screenshot or download it to save the marksheet for future purposes. Any discrepancy noticed in the online scorecard must be reported immediately to the school by the candidate.

Story continues below this ad

The TGBIE Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 for around 9.9 lakh students. Last year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were declared on April 22 at 12 noon. The exam took place from March 6 to March 25 last year. The total pass percentage for TSBIE 2nd year results last year stood at 71.27 per cent.