TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Over 10 lakh 1st, 2nd year TGBIE students await results today

TSBIE Board Telangana TS Inter Results Link Live Updates: Students can check the Telangana Board Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) result 2026 on its official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Alternate website to view marks is education.indianexpress.com

TS inter resultTS inter result live updates: The official result websites are tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will be declaring the first and second year intermediate board exam results today. Students can check the Telangana Board Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) result 2026 on its official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, once the Inter results are released. Additionally, students can check their TGBIE 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal. 

TS Inter Results 2026 Press Conference LIVE Updates

To download the TS IPE 2026 inter marksheets, students can visit either of the above two portals. Next, enter the roll number and other details. Once the TS IPE result is displayed, take a screenshot or download it to save the marksheet for future purposes. Any discrepancy noticed in the online scorecard must be reported immediately to the school by the candidate. 

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The TGBIE Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 for around 9.9 lakh studentsLast year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were declared on April 22 at 12 noon. The exam took place from March 6 to March 25 last year. The total pass percentage for TSBIE 2nd year results last year stood at 71.27 per cent.

Live Updates
Apr 12, 2026 06:43 AM IST
TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: How many students await results?

A total of 9,97,075 students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations this year — 4,89,126 in the 1st year and 5,07,949 in the 2nd year.

Apr 12, 2026 06:42 AM IST
TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: When and where to check?

Students can access their TS Inter Results 2026 on the official websites: tgbie.cgg.gov.in, tgbienew.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. A hall ticket number is mandatory to log in and download the provisional marks memo. Keep the credentials handy to avoid last-minute confusion.

Apr 12, 2026 06:42 AM IST
TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: How many students are awaiting scorecards?

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today. Nearly 10 lakh students across the state are waiting anxiously for their scorecards.

Apr 12, 2026 06:38 AM IST
TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: At what time results will be out?

Results will be out at 11 am

Apr 12, 2026 06:38 AM IST
TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Results today

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will be declaring the first and second year intermediate board exam results today.

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