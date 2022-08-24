TS ICET Results Date 2022: Here’s when TSCHE planning to declare result

TS ICET Results Date 2022: The result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test-2022 (TSICET – 2022) will be declared on August 27, Saturday. As per reports, a total of 75,958 candidates appeared for TSICET 2022. The candidates can check their result by visiting the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.
The entrance test for admission into MBA and MCA was held on July 27 and 28. TSICET2022 examination was computer-based and was conducted in two sessions (10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm) in 66 test centres located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The marks for qualifying TS ICET exam 2022 is 25 per cent ( for candidates with an open category), however, there are no minimum marks defined for candidates with an SC/ST category. Once the result is out, the TS ICET 2022 cut-offs will be released by MBA colleges for shortlisting candidates to commence further admission procedures.
TS ICET 2022 scorecard will include details like name and rank of the candidate, roll number, sectional/ overall score etc.
TS ICET is conducted every for those seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses of the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges, as per the official website. This entrance test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.
