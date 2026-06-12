TS ICET Results 2026: MGU issues scorecards at icet.tsche.ac.in

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, has announced the results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the test can download their rank cards from 3:30 pm onwards by visiting the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in. The results can be accessed using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.
The examination is the gateway for admission into MBA and MCA programmes across Telangana. As per the qualifying criteria, students from the general category must secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks (50 out of 200) to be eligible. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark requirement for candidates from reserved categories, including Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).
To download the TS ICET rank card once it is released, candidates should follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for the TS ICET 2026 result or marks memo download.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: View and download your TS ICET 2026 rank card.
Step 5: Save a copy for future admission and counselling use.
The question paper consists of 200 objective type Mutiple-Choice question (MCQ) divided into three sections. The exam was conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes. For every correct question, candidates are awarded a plus one mark, while for a wrong answer, there is no negative marking.
Following the release of results and the final answer key, TGCHE will initiate the TS ICET 2026 counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions. The counselling schedule, which will include registration dates, document verification, and choice filling, will be announced shortly on the official portal. Candidates securing qualifying ranks will be eligible to participate in the web-based counselling for seat allotment across participating universities and colleges in Telangana.