TS ICET Results 2026: MGU issues scorecards at icet.tsche.ac.in

The examination is the gateway for admission into MBA and MCA programmes across Telangana.

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, has announced the results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the test can download their rank cards from 3:30 pm onwards by visiting the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in. The results can be accessed using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.

The examination is the gateway for admission into MBA and MCA programmes across Telangana. As per the qualifying criteria, students from the general category must secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks (50 out of 200) to be eligible. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark requirement for candidates from reserved categories, including Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).