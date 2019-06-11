Toggle Menu
TS ICET result, final answer key 2019 to release soon: Check official date and timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-icet-result-final-answer-key-2019-released-date-and-time-icet-tsche-ac-in-5762997/

TS ICET result, final answer key 2019 to release soon: Check official date and time

TS ICET result 2019: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through icet.tsche.ac.in. The final answer key will be released a few hours ahead of the exam.

icet result, ts icet result, tsicet result, ts icet result 2019, ts icet final answer key, ts icet answer key, icet.tsche.ac.in, telangana icet 2019 result date, telangana ts icet result 2019, telangana result 2019, telangana mba result 2019, telangana mca result 2019, telangana ts icet mba and mca result 2019, college admissions, education news, indian express news
TS ICET result, final answer key 2019: Download at tsche.ac.in. (Representational image)

TS ICET result, final answer key 2019: TS ICET result 2019: The Kaktiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the result for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) also known as TS ICET on June 13 (Thursday). The TS ICET final key will be released on the same day, just a few hours ahead of the exam.

The TSICET final answer key and TS ICET result 2019 will be declared at the official website, tsche.ac.in or icet.tsche.ac.in. The exam was conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the state-based colleges on May 18, 2019.

Read| Top management colleges in India

TS ICET result, final answer key 2019: How to check your result

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and all the required details and press submit

Advertising

Step 5: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download their result in PDF format and take a printout for further use.

Meanwhile, the preliminary answer keys for TS ICET 2019 were released on June 1, 2019. Candidates who gave the exam have been provided with a two-day window to raise objections, latest by June 3. Based on the objections, a final answer key will be released on June 13.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is an exam which is conducted for admission to master-level professional courses like MBA and MCA in universities across Telangana and colleges affiliated to them.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DHE Odisha junior college, +3 degree admissions begins: How to apply
2 AIIMS MBBS result 2019 tomorrow: Check counselling schedule, how to resolve ties
3 JEE Advanced: Last five years’ toppers opted for these colleges, check their marksheets