TS ICET result, allotment list released: How to book a seat

TS ICET result, allotment list: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the allotment order or result for counselling held for admission to Telanagana-based MBA and MCA colleges. Candidates who cleared the TSICET can check their result at the official website, tsicet.nic.in.

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal was held in May for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in state-based colleges. Only those who clear the entrance exam were eligible to apply for the counselling process.

TS ICET result, allotment list: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on ‘allotment order’ link, download

Step 5: Pay the tuition fee mentioned in the Provisional allotment order

If any candidate sees zero tuition fee mentioned on provisional allotment order, they will have to report at the institute within the prescribed time.

The preliminary answer keys for TS ICET 2019 were released on June 1 and the result for the TSICET was declared on June 14. The qualifying marks in TS ICET-2019 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

Several higher education institutes including Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Kakatiya University (KU), Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Osmania University (OU), Palamur University (PU), Satavahana University (SU), and Telangana University (TU) accept TSICET score.