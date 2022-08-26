TS ICET Result 2022: Result, final answer key to be released tomorrow; here’s how to download

TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result tomorrow (August 27) at 5 pm, an official announcement on the website reads. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score at the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the TS ICET 2022 Schedule, the result was scheduled to be released on August 22. However, the dates were revised due to unknown reasons and now the result is slated to release on August 27. Alongside the result, TS ICET 2022 final answer key will also be released by TSCHE.

TS ICET Result 2022: How to download score card

— Go to the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

— On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Download Score Card’.

— Fill in all the necessary details such as registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

— Click on ‘submit’ and the TS ICET result will show on the screen.

— Download and save the scorecard for further references.

This year, the TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was organised by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.