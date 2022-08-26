scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

TS ICET Result 2022: Result, final answer key to be released tomorrow; here’s how to download

TS ICET Result 2022: According to the TS ICET 2022 Schedule, the result was scheduled to be released on August 22 ,2022. However, the dates were revised and now the result is slated to release on August 27, 2022.

TS ICET 2022, Education Desk, TSCHE, TS ICET Answer keys, icet.tsche.ac.in, TS ICET resultCandidates can check the official website for more information. (Representational Image/ unsplash.com)

TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result tomorrow (August 27) at 5 pm, an official announcement on the website reads. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score at the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the TS ICET 2022 Schedule, the result was scheduled to be released on August 22. However, the dates were revised due to unknown reasons and now the result is slated to release on August 27. Alongside the result, TS ICET 2022 final answer key will also be released by TSCHE.

Read |IGNOU TEE result released: Here’s how to check

TS ICET Result 2022: How to download score card

— Go to the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

— On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Download Score Card’.

— Fill in all the necessary details such as registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

— Click on ‘submit’ and the TS ICET result will show on the screen.

— Download and save the scorecard for further references.

Advertisement
Also Read |ICSI CS Result June 2022 Updates: Result out, meet the toppers

This year, the TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was organised by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:52:49 pm
Next Story

Delhi hotel worker dies in road accident near Wazirabad

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement