Toggle Menu
TS ICET result 2019 date and timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-icet-result-2019-to-be-declared-on-this-date-tsche-ac-in-manabadi-5778605/

TS ICET result 2019 date and time

The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the result for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) also known as TS ICET tomorrow. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the websites tsche.ac.in and icet.tsche.ac.in.

icet result, ts icet result, ts icet result 2019, icet.tsche.ac.in, telangana tsicet 2019 examination, telangana ts icet result 2019, telangana result 2019, telangana mca result 2019, telangana ts icet mba and mca result 2019, education news, indian express news
Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the websites tsche.ac.in and icet.tsche.ac.in. (Representational Image)

TS ICET result 2019: The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the result for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) also known as TS ICET on June 14, Friday. The final answer key for the exam will also be released a few hours before the exam results.

Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the websites — tsche.ac.in and icet.tsche.ac.in. The exam for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in state-based colleges was held on May 18, 2019.

TS ICET result 2019: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and all the required details and press submit

Advertising

Step 5: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download their result in PDF format and take a printout for further use.

The preliminary answer keys for TS ICET 2019 were released on June 1, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam were provided with a two-day window to raise objections, latest by June 3.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is an exam conducted for admission to master-level professional courses like MBA and MCA in universities across Telangana and colleges affiliated to them

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cabinet approves bill for supersession of Indian Medical Council
2 In India, three out of every four working children denied right to education: NGO
3 Kerala to have ‘Open University’ on the lines of IGNOU