Wednesday, April 07, 2021
TS ICET registration begins today: Here’s how to apply

The TS ICET is scheduled for August 19 and 20. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance examination at the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 7, 2021 11:44:36 am
TS ICET registration process is to begin today, April 7, 2021.

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) registration process will begin today. The TS ICET is scheduled for August 19 and 20. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance examination at the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET is conducted for admission to MCA and MBA programmes at the participating universities and colleges of Telangana. The TS ICET exam will be an online computer-based examination.

To qualify in TS ICET, candidates belonging to the general category must score 25 per cent of the total marks, however, there is no minimum mark requirement for SC/ST category candidates. The minimum age of 19 years is applicable to all candidates to apply for TS ICET.

How to fill the form:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the registration link

Step 3: Fill the form with necessary details

Step 4: Upload necessary documents (scanned copies)

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit and take a print out of the confirmation page for further references

The registration fee of TS ICET for general category candidates is Rs 650. For SC/ST and PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs 450.

