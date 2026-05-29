TS ICET provisional answer key issued at icet.tgche.ac.in

TS ICET 2026: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 has released the provisional answer key on its official website icet.tgche.ac.in. Additionally, the candidate’s answer sheet and the question paper are also available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key and calculate their scores. The exam was conducted on May 13 and 14, 2026.
The provisional answer key was published on May 29, 2026. Along with that, the challenge window is also opened for candidate who wants to challenge the provisional answers. The challenge window will stay open from May 30, 2026, 11 am to June 5, 2026, 5 pm.
To check the provisional answer key of the TS ICET, students are advised to follow the steps mentioned below.
Step 1- Go to the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link of ‘TG ICET 2026 Preliminary Key’.
Step 3- Enter your registration number and ICET hall ticket number as login credentials.
Step 4- The provisional answer key, along with your answer sheet, will arrive on the screen side by side.
Step 5- Download and save it.
To raise objections to the TS ICET provisional answer key, students have to follow the steps mentioned below.
Step 1- Visit the official website of TS ICET.
Step 2- On the homepage, click on ‘ TS TCET 2026 challenge window’.
Step 3- Enter the login details as registration number and hall ticket number.
Step 4- Select the question against which you want to raise objections.
Step 5- Mention the correct answer.
Step 6- Give proof to support your claim.
Step 7- Pay the required fees and submit.
Step 8- Download and save it.
The question paper consists of 200 objective type Mutiple-Choice question (MCQ) divided into three sections. The exam was conducted for 2 hour 30 minutes. For every correct question, candidates are awarded a plus one mark, while for a wrong answer, there is no negative marking.