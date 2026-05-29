TS ICET provisional answer key issued at icet.tgche.ac.in

Students can raise objection at the challenge window. (Image generated by AI/Representative)

TS ICET 2026: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 has released the provisional answer key on its official website icet.tgche.ac.in. Additionally, the candidate’s answer sheet and the question paper are also available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key and calculate their scores. The exam was conducted on May 13 and 14, 2026.

The provisional answer key was published on May 29, 2026. Along with that, the challenge window is also opened for candidate who wants to challenge the provisional answers. The challenge window will stay open from May 30, 2026, 11 am to June 5, 2026, 5 pm.