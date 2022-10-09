scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

TS ICET MBA Counselling 2022 registration begins; check steps to pay registration fee

TS ICET MBA Counselling 2022: Only the candidates who qualified the exam can register at the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in. The final seat allotment results of TS ICET 2022 will be announced once the preference of all the candidates have been considered.

TS ICET MBA Counselling 2022, icet.tsche.ac.in, TS ICET MBA Counselling Registration 2022, TSCHE,TS ICET 2022 How to pay registration feeThe TS ICET MBA counselling 2022 will be merit based and candidates will be allotted seats based on their preference and rank in the TS ICET 2022 rank card.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

TS ICET MBA Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) commenced the registration process for TS ICET 2022 counselling today. Only the candidates who qualified the exam can register at the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET MBA counselling 2022 is a process comprising several steps such as registration, certificate verification, option entry, and seat allotment etc. The counselling fees for candidates belonging from the general category is Rs 1200, while the candidates belonging from SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs 600 for the same.

Read |TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 today: How to check

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Steps to pay registration fee

Step 1: Go to the TSCHE’s official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

Step 2: Tap on the “payment of processing fee” button.

Step 3: Enter your TS ICET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth to register for the counselling.

Step 4: Afterwards, enter your current information such as email address and phone number.

Step 5: Complete the additional fee payment.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the registration fee invoice for further use and reference.

Advertisement
Also Read |AP EAMCET 2022: Phase 1 Seat allotment result released; how to check

The TS ICET counselling 2022 will be merit based and seats will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of their preference and rank in the TS ICET 2022 rank card. Candidates will have the option to stick to their allotted seats or participate in the next round of counselling.

The final seat allotment results of TS ICET 2022 will be announced once the preference of all the candidates have been considered.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:04:20 am
Next Story

Cow-rearing, naturopath Governor is Chancellor pick by Univ set up by Gandhi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement