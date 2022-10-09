TS ICET MBA Counselling 2022 registration begins; check steps to pay registration fee

TS ICET MBA Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) commenced the registration process for TS ICET 2022 counselling today. Only the candidates who qualified the exam can register at the official TS ICET website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET MBA counselling 2022 is a process comprising several steps such as registration, certificate verification, option entry, and seat allotment etc. The counselling fees for candidates belonging from the general category is Rs 1200, while the candidates belonging from SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs 600 for the same.

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Steps to pay registration fee

Step 1: Go to the TSCHE’s official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the “payment of processing fee” button.

Step 3: Enter your TS ICET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth to register for the counselling.

Step 4: Afterwards, enter your current information such as email address and phone number.

Step 5: Complete the additional fee payment.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the registration fee invoice for further use and reference.

The TS ICET counselling 2022 will be merit based and seats will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of their preference and rank in the TS ICET 2022 rank card. Candidates will have the option to stick to their allotted seats or participate in the next round of counselling.

The final seat allotment results of TS ICET 2022 will be announced once the preference of all the candidates have been considered.