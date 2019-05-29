Toggle Menu
TS ICET answer keys to release today: Steps to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-icet-answer-key-released-steps-to-download-objection-tsche-ac-in/

TS ICET answer keys to release today: Steps to download

TS ICET answer key 2019: TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) answer key can be downloaded from tsche.ac.in. The final answer key will be released on June 13, 2019 and the result will be released thereafter.

ts icet, TS ICET answer key, TS ICET answer key download, TS MBA colleges, mba india, mca colleges india, mca colleges telangana, tsche.ap.gov.in, education news
TS ICET answer key 2019: Download from tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET answer key 2019: The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the answer key for the TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) today, May 29, 2019 as per the schedule. The exam was conducted on May 23 and 24 (Thursday and Friday), 2019.

The answer key will be released at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS-ICET is conducted to enroll students for MBA and MCA courses at state-based universities or higher educational institutes.

Read| Top MBA colleges in India 

TS ICET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘ICET’
Step 3: Click on the answer key download link
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Answer key will appear

Read| TS ICET 2019 notificaton

Students need to download the answer key for future reference. Once released, candidates will also get a chance to study the TS ICET answer key and raise objections, if any. A final answer key will be released on June 13, 2019 and the result will be released thereafter. The qualifying marks in TS ICET-2019 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 EWS quota to be applicable for NEET 2019, NTA invites applications
2 DU admissions 2019: Delhi University to test applicants' educational certificates forensically from this year
3 Delhi CET admit card 2019 to release today: Steps to download