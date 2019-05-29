TS ICET answer keys to release today: Steps to download

TS ICET answer key 2019: The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the answer key for the TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) today, May 29, 2019 as per the schedule. The exam was conducted on May 23 and 24 (Thursday and Friday), 2019.

The answer key will be released at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS-ICET is conducted to enroll students for MBA and MCA courses at state-based universities or higher educational institutes.

TS ICET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ICET’

Step 3: Click on the answer key download link

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Answer key will appear

Students need to download the answer key for future reference. Once released, candidates will also get a chance to study the TS ICET answer key and raise objections, if any. A final answer key will be released on June 13, 2019 and the result will be released thereafter. The qualifying marks in TS ICET-2019 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates