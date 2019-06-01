TS ICET answer key 2019: How to download, raise objections

TS ICET answer key 2019: The Kaktiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key, question paper and response sheet for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). The TSICET answer key, response sheet and question papers can be downloaded from icet.tsche.ac.in or tsche.ac.in.

If candidates find any error or anomaly in the TSICET exam, they can raise object till June 3, 2019 in the given format. The exam for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in state-based colleges was conducted on May 23 and 24. The qualifying marks in TS ICET-2019 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates

TS ICET answer key, response sheet 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICET

Step 3: Click on the response sheet or answer key or question paper link, depending upon what you want to check

Step 4: Log-in using roll number (might not be asked in some cases)

Step 5: Download the PDF

TS ICET answer key 2019: Objection format

Candidates need to send the objections to tsicetconvener2019@gmail.com before 5 pm, June 3, 2019

Based on the objections sent, a final answer key will be released. No objections will be entertained in the final answer key and result will be created on the same. The TS ICET result 2019 and final answer key is scheduled to be declared on June 13, 2019 but since there is a delay of three days in the entire process, the same can be expected for the result as well.