TS ICET admit card to be released on September 24, exam from September 30

TS ICET admit card 2020: Kakatiya University will release the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance (TS ICET) on September 24 at 4 pm, it said in an official notice. The admit card will be available at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for admission into MBA, MCA courses at Telangana-based universities will be held on September 30 and October 1.

Meanwhile, the application process is still on and candidates can apply till September 20 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 100. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam halls. To download admit card, students will have to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the website- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

To pass the test, candidates need to obtain at least 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks. However, for candidates belonging to SC or ST category, there is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks. Admissions to colleges will be given based on merit.

Meanwhile, application process is open for other entrance exams for MBA admissions. For Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, xatonline.in. The exam will be conducted on January 5 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates will have to submit applications and city preferences by November 30. For CAT 2020, The candidates can apply through the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The registration process will be closed on September 16. IIM Indore will conduct the admission test on November 29.

