TS ICET admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

TS ICET admit card 2020: Download at tsche.ac.in (Representational image)

TS ICET admit card 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) at its official website, tsche.ac.in. Students can also download the hall ticket from icet.tsche.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 30 and October 1.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered in universities across Telangana for the academic year 2020-21. The exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

TS ICET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Login using details

Step 4: Admit card will be available

Meanwhile, the application filing dates are still open. Candidates can submit the application forms till September 26 with an additional late fee of Rs 1000.

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent or 50 marks out of 200 marks in the exam. Candidates will be given a state-wise rank based on their score in the exam and admissions will be given on the basis of the rank.

