TS ICET 2023: Registration process begins, exam in May

TS ICET 2023: Kakatiya University, Warangal today began the registration for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply once it is open, through the official website— icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2023 will be held on May 26 and 27 in two shifts. Candidates can fill the form till May 6, without late fees. TS ICET 2023 correction window will be open from May 12 to 15.

TS ICET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application payment link

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Proceed to payment

Step 5: Once payment status is confirmed, fill the application form. Login using your credentials

Step 6: Download the form for future reference

The application fee is Rs 750 and for candidates belonging to reserved categories it is Rs 550. They will be charged a late fee of Rs 250 till May 12 and the late fee will thereafter increase to Rs 500 till May 18.

The admit card will be available for download from May 22. Kakatiya University will release the provisional answer key on June 5 and challenges can be submitted till June 8. The results will be declared on June 20.

The exam is conducted by Kakatiya University on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission to MBA and MCA courses for universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges.