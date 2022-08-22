scorecardresearch
TS ICET 2022 result today; check steps to download rank card

TS ICET Result 2022: TSCHE is all set to declare the TS ICET 2022 result today. Below are the steps to download your scorecard for TS ICET 2022.

icet result, ts icet result, tsicet result, ts icet result 2019, ts icet final answer key, ts icet answer key, icet.tsche.ac.in, telangana icet 2019 result date, telangana ts icet result 2019, telangana result 2019, telangana mba result 2019, telangana mca result 2019, telangana ts icet mba and mca result 2019, college admissions, education news, indian express newsThe results can be accessed by the candidates by submitting their login details at the official TS ICET website- icet.tsche.ac.in. (Representative image)

TS ICET Result 2022: The scorecard for TS ICET exam is set to be announced today by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) via Kakatiya University, Wrangal on August 22. The results can be accessed by the candidates by submitting their login details at the official TS ICET website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

The qualified candidates will be allotted ranks for the TS ICET exam 2022 according to the normalization scores. A candidate is eligible for further admission process when their rank stands less or equal to the cut off rank.

How to check TS ICET result 2022

The candidates can procure and download their TS ICET scorecard 2022 through the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Proceed towards the ICET official website-icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “TS ICET 2022 result 2022” tab.

Step 3: Submit your credentials such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Click “Submit”

Step 5: Results for TS ICET 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your Telangana ICET results and  procure the required printouts.  

TS ICET 2022 Scorecard Details

The details mentioned on the TS ICET Result 2022 are given below:

Name of the Candidate

Roll number

Sectional/ overall score

Rank of the Candidate

The marks for qualifying TS ICET exam 2022 is 25 per cent ( for candidates with an open category), however there are no minimum marks defined for candidates with an SC/ST category.Further, TS ICET 2022 cutoffs will be released by MBA colleges for shortlisting candidates to commence further admission procedures. 

 

