TS ICET 2022: Provisional allotment list to be released today; here’s how to check

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today release the provisional allotment list of seats for candidates who qualified TS ICET 2022 for admissions into the 2022-23 session. Once released, candidates will be able to check the provisional allotment for the first list at the official website — tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to pay the fees and self report through website from today i.e. October 18 till October 21.

TS ICET 2022: How to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the TS ICET official website — tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for ‘provisional allotment list’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password, etc.

Step 4: The list will be available on your screen.

Step 5: View the list and download it for future reference.

For the final phase, candidates will be able to fill basic information, pay and process the fee till October 23. Slot booking for selection of help line centre and certificate verification for candidates who did not attend counselling in the first phase will also take place on October 23.

Verification of documents for candidates, who already booked the slot, will take place on October 24. Candidates can select options between October 23 to 25, and the options will be frozen on October 25.

Following that, the provisional allotment of seats will be announced on October 28. Candidates will be able to pay fees and self report through the website from October 28 to 30. Students have to report to allotted colleges on October 29.