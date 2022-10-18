scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

TS ICET 2022: Provisional allotment list to be released today; here’s how to check

TS ICET 2022: Once released, candidates will be able to check the provisional allotment for the first list at the official website — tsicet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to pay the fees and self report through website from today i.e. October 18 till October 21.

tsicet.nic.in, TS ICET, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET MBA, TS ICET MCA, TS ICET MBA provisional allotment list, TS ICET MCA provisional allotment list, TSCHE, Telangana State Council of Higher EducationTS ICET 2022: The second phase will begin on October 23 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today release the provisional allotment list of seats for candidates who qualified TS ICET 2022 for admissions into the 2022-23 session. Once released, candidates will be able to check the provisional allotment for the first list at the official website — tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to pay the fees and self report through website from today i.e. October 18 till October 21.

Read |TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE releases seat allotment result; here’s how to check

TS ICET 2022: How to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the TS ICET official website — tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for ‘provisional allotment list’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password, etc.

Step 4: The list will be available on your screen.

Step 5: View the list and download it for future reference.

For the final phase, candidates will be able to fill basic information, pay and process the fee till October 23. Slot booking for selection of help line centre and certificate verification for candidates who did not attend counselling in the first phase will also take place on October 23.

Advertisement

Verification of documents for candidates, who already booked the slot, will take place on October 24. Candidates can select options between October 23 to 25, and the options will be frozen on October 25.

Following that, the provisional allotment of seats will be announced on October 28. Candidates will be able to pay fees and self report through the website from October 28 to 30. Students have to report to allotted colleges on October 29.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 02:35:57 pm
Next Story

iPhone 14 showing ‘SIM not supported’ error message? Here’s what you should do

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement