TS ICET 2022 Exam date announced; application begins on April 6

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022. The exam will be conducted on July 27 and 28. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in

The application process will begin on April 6 and the last date to apply (without late fee) is June 27 while the application form can be filled by paying a late fee of Rs 250 till July 11. The online correction window will be available between July 13 and July 17.

TS ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm while the exam will be conducted in two shifts on July 28. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The hall tickets for the exam will be released on July 18.

As per the official notice, the preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2022 will be released on August 4 and candidates will be provided a timeline till August 8 to raise objections against any answer given in the key. The final answer key and result will be announced on August 22.

The TS ICET is conducted for admission to MCA and MBA programmes at the participating universities and colleges of Telangana. The TS ICET exam will be an online computer-based examination.