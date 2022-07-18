TS ICET 2022 admit card releasing today; how to download

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ICET admit card today, July 18. The TS ICET 2022 admit card will be available for download at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in for candidates who will take the test.

The TS ICET 2022, also known as the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, will be administered on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

TS ICET: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Find the link to the admission card on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information to access.

Step 4:View and download the admit card.

Step 5: Maintain a hard copy of the same for future reference.

On behalf of TSCHE, the Kakatiya University in Warangal will administer the state-level entrance exam online. Kakatiya University has been conducting the ICET exam since 2015. The preliminary answer key will be available on August 4.

The preliminary answer key will be released on August 4 and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key on August 8, 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22. The TS ICET is held for admission to MCA and MBA programmes at Telangana’s participating universities and colleges. The TS ICET exam will be a computer-based online exam.





