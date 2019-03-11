TS ICET 2019: Registration begins; check eligibility, exam date and other details

TSICET 2019: The registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2019) for admission into MBA and MCA courses (full time/part-time/evening/distance mode) has started from today, March 11. The entrance exam, to be conducted by Kakatiya University-Warangal, will be held on May 23 and May 24. The TSICET-2019 examination will be held at 18 regional online

test centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

TSICET 2019 applications should be submitted online. The exam details and brochure is available at icet.tsche.ac.in. The registration fee for online submission is Rs 650 for general category and Rs 450 for SC/ST candidates.

The qualifying marks in TSICET-2019 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates

TS-ICET 2019: Eligibility

MBA: The candidate should hold a recognised Bachelors degree of minimum three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks in case of reserved categories) in the qualifying examination.

MCA: The aspirant should have passed recognised Bachelors degree examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks. A total of 45 per cent marks in case of reserved categories in the qualifying examination with Mathematics at 10+2 level.

In case the candidate has obtained a degree from distance mode program, then it should have

recognition by UGC, AICTE and DEC/DEB.

The entrance exam is held for admission in the following universities and their affiliated colleges offering MBA/MCA Programmes.

1) Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU)

2) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU)

3) JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H)

4) Kakatiya University (KU)

5) Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)

6) Osmania University (OU)

7) Palamur University (PU)

8) Satavahana University (SU)

9) Telangana University (TU