Toggle Menu
TS EdCET result 2019 declared: How to check via websitehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-edcet-result-2019-declared-how-to-check-tsche-ac-in-edcet-tsche-ac-in-manabadi-5788096/

TS EdCET result 2019 declared: How to check via website

TS EdCET result 2019: The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites tsche.ac.in or edcet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi, TS EdCET, TS Ed CET result, tsedcet result 2019, tsche.ac.in, edcet.tsche.ac.in, telangana state, education common entrance test, Osmania university, tsche result, bed courses, college admisison
TS EdCET result 2019: The result will be available at tsche.ac.in, edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET result 2019: The result for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) 2019 has been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites tsche.ac.in or edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS Ed CET was conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to two-year regular BEd programmes in state-based colleges. The exam was conducted online on Friday, May 31, 2019.

TS EdCET result 2019: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

Advertising

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The exam was conducted in two shifts across 18 exam centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The morning shift was held from 10 am to noon and the evening shift was conducted from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The test was conducted for five subjects mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019 date and time, counselling schedule
2 UP readies law for pvt universities with rider — pledge no anti-national activity
3 Rabindra Bharati University: Five professors quit to protest ‘caste slur’ on woman teacher by students