Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

TS EdCET 2022 result released: How to download

TS EdCET Result 2022: The candidates can visit the official website — edcet.tsche.ac to view their scores. The examination was conducted on July 26 from 10 am to 12 pm and on July 27 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

TS EdCET results 2022: Know when and where to check score.

TS EdCET Result 2022: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2022 result is declared. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE and Osmania University, Hyderabad published the EdCET results 2022 on the official website. The candidates can visit the official website — edcet.tsche.ac to view their scores.

The examination was conducted on July 26 from 10 am to 12 pm and on July 27 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Out of 38,091 applicants, 31,578 appeared for both sessions and a total 83 per cent of candidates appeared for the entrance exam.

TS EdCET 2022 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Access scorecard. Download and take a printout for future reference

The provisional answer key of EdCET was uploaded on July 30 and candidates were given time till August 1 to raise objections. Based on these objections, the EdCET final answer key is also expected to be released with the results.

TS Edcet was conducted in three sessions on July 26 — 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

TS EDCET is held annually for the aspirants who are seeking admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

 

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 05:15:01 pm



