Friday, April 08, 2022
TS EDCET 2022 registration begins: Here’s how to apply

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
April 8, 2022 2:31:43 pm
TS EDCET 2022The last date to register for TS EDCET without any late fee is June 15, 2022. (Representative Image)

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2022 registration has started. Interested candidates for registration can visit the official website — edcet.tsche.ac. TS EDCET 2022 is important for the students who are willing to get admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

The examination will be conducted on July 26, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm and on July 27, 2022, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The last date to register for TS EDCET without any late fee is June 15, 2022. The last date to submit the application form with a late fee of ₹250 is July 1, 2022, and with a late fee of ₹500, the last date is July 15, 2022. 

How to apply for TS EDCET 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website — edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the application tab, click on the fee payment link.

Step  3: Pay the application fee and check your payment status.

Step 4: Log in with your payment reference ID and other details to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Take out a printout of the application form for the future. 

Eligibility criteria for the entrance exam include a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology with 50 per cent marks. The candidates who are completing their final year of bachelor’s degree examination are also eligible to appear in the examination. 

