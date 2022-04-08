TS EDCET 2022 registration begins: Here’s how to apply

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2022 registration has started. Interested candidates for registration can visit the official website — edcet.tsche.ac. TS EDCET 2022 is important for the students who are willing to get admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

The examination will be conducted on July 26, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm and on July 27, 2022, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The last date to register for TS EDCET without any late fee is June 15, 2022. The last date to submit the application form with a late fee of ₹250 is July 1, 2022, and with a late fee of ₹500, the last date is July 15, 2022.

How to apply for TS EDCET 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website — edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the application tab, click on the fee payment link.

Step 3: Pay the application fee and check your payment status.

Step 4: Log in with your payment reference ID and other details to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Take out a printout of the application form for the future.

Eligibility criteria for the entrance exam include a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology with 50 per cent marks. The candidates who are completing their final year of bachelor’s degree examination are also eligible to appear in the examination.