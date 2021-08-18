TS ECET result 2021 released: Here’s how to download score card

August 18, 2021 12:35:52 pm
TS ECET result 2021: The result for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021) has been released today. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam was conducted on Aug 3, 2021.
TS ECET result 2021: How to check score card
Step 1: Visit the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download rank card’ under application tab
Step 3: Log-in using the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Result will appear
The TS ECET result would include subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS ECET. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment, the schedule of which will be released soon.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech, and B Pharma.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-