scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

TS ECET result 2021 released: Here’s how to download score card

The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 18, 2021 12:35:52 pm
Ts ecet 2021, ts ecet result 2021The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy.Representational image/ gettyimages.in

TS ECET result 2021: The result for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021) has been released today. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam was conducted on Aug 3, 2021.

TS ECET result 2021: How to check score card

Step 1: Visit the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download rank card’ under application tab

Step 3: Log-in using the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Universities brace for UG admission rush amid high pass percentages and marks in board exams

The TS ECET result would include subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS ECET. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment, the schedule of which will be released soon.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech, and B Pharma.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X