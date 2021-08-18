TS ECET result 2021 released: Here’s how to download score card

TS ECET result 2021: The result for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021) has been released today. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam was conducted on Aug 3, 2021.

TS ECET result 2021: How to check score card

Step 1: Visit the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download rank card’ under application tab

Step 3: Log-in using the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear

The TS ECET result would include subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS ECET. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment, the schedule of which will be released soon.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech, and B Pharma.