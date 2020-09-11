TS ECET result 2020 released, here’s how to check

TS ECET result 2020: Check result at tsche.ac.in. Representational image/ file

TS ECET result 2020: The result for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2020) has been released today. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam was earlier conducted on August 31, after it was postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech and B Pharma.

TS ECET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The TS ECET result would include subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS ECET. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment, schedule of which will be released soon.

About TS ECET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy.

