TS ECET admit card 2020 likely today: Steps to download

TS ECET admit card 2020: Download at ecet.tsche.ac.in (Representational Image)

TS ECET admit card: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the Telangana State Engineering Common EntanceTest (TS CET) on August 31. The admit card for TS CET are expected to be released today at the official websites, tsche.ac.in or ecet.tsche.ac.in.

While TS ECET is the first major entrance exam, the next will be of TS EAMCET 2020 which will be held from September 9 onwards. The application process for EAMCET is still on and candidates can apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till August 31, as per the official notice.

TS ECET admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Those who clear ECET will be eligible to take admission to engineering diplomas, BSc courses, and pharmacy courses.

Candidates are required to report to the test center by 8.30 am for the morning session and 1.30 pm for the evening session on the day of the examination as the candidates have to undergo the registration process at the test centre which includes taking of photograph, capturing of fingerprint etc. Due to the pandemic, there will be staggered entry and hence students will have to report much earlier. Detailed instructions will be mentioned in the admit card.

