TS ECET 2026 registrations begins at ecet.tgche.ac.in; exam on May 15

TS ECET 2026 Registration: Osmania University has opened the application window for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates seeking lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy programmes can submit their applications through the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.
As per the notified schedule, the TS ECET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 15. The notification stated that the entrance test will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will cover multiple subject streams, including ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Mining, Metallurgy, Pharmacy, Physics, and Basic Sciences (BSM).
Here’s the tentative schedule for TS ECET 2026 –
|Event
|Date
|Registration begins
|February 9
|Last date to apply without late fee
|April 18
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500
|April 24
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 1,000
|April 29
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 2,500
|May 4
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 5,000
|May 8
|Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 10,000
|May 12
|Application correction window
|May 1 to May 5
|Hall ticket release
|May 9
|TS ECET 2026 exam date
|May 15
Candidates can apply for TS ECET 2026 only through online mode. Here’s a step by step guide:
Step 1: Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 3: Fill in personal, academic, and contact details carefully
Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format
Step 5: Pay the application fee online
Step 6: Submit the form and download the acknowledgement slip for future reference
TG ECET is conducted for lateral admission into the second year of regular BE and BTech courses offered by universities and private unaided professional institutions in Telangana that are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The exam is also held for direct second-year admission into the BPharmacy programme in institutions approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).
