TS ECET 2026 registrations begins at ecet.tgche.ac.in; exam on May 15

The exam will be conducted on May 20 (Express photographs by Arul Horizon/ Representative Image)

TS ECET 2026 Registration: Osmania University has opened the application window for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates seeking lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy programmes can submit their applications through the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the notified schedule, the TS ECET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 15. The notification stated that the entrance test will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will cover multiple subject streams, including ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Mining, Metallurgy, Pharmacy, Physics, and Basic Sciences (BSM).

TG ECET 2026: Important dates

Here’s the tentative schedule for TS ECET 2026 –