TS ECET 2026 registrations begins at ecet.tgche.ac.in; exam on May 15

The TS ECET entrance test will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. TS ECET is conducted for lateral admission into the second year of regular BE and BTech courses offered by universities and private unaided professional institutions in Telangana.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 11:09 AM IST
TS ECET 2023 Application openThe exam will be conducted on May 20 (Express photographs by Arul Horizon/ Representative Image)
TS ECET 2026 Registration: Osmania University has opened the application window for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates seeking lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy programmes can submit their applications through the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the notified schedule, the TS ECET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 15. The notification stated that the entrance test will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will cover multiple subject streams, including ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Mining, Metallurgy, Pharmacy, Physics, and Basic Sciences (BSM).

TG ECET 2026: Important dates

Here’s the tentative schedule for TS ECET 2026 –

Event Date
Registration begins February 9
Last date to apply without late fee April 18
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500 April 24
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 1,000 April 29
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 2,500 May 4
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 5,000 May 8
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 10,000 May 12
Application correction window May 1 to May 5
Hall ticket release May 9
TS ECET 2026 exam date May 15

How to apply for TS ECET 2026

Candidates can apply for TS ECET 2026 only through online mode. Here’s a step by step guide:

Step 1: Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 3: Fill in personal, academic, and contact details carefully

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Submit the form and download the acknowledgement slip for future reference

TG ECET is conducted for lateral admission into the second year of regular BE and BTech courses offered by universities and private unaided professional institutions in Telangana that are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The exam is also held for direct second-year admission into the BPharmacy programme in institutions approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

 

