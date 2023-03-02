scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
TS ECET 2023: Osmania University begins application process; how to apply

TS ECET 2023: The application are open for TS ECET 2023. Interested and eligible students can apply at the official website— ecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ECET 2023 Application openThe exam will be conducted on May 20 (Express photographs by Arul Horizon/ Representative Image)
TS ECET 2023: Osmania University begins application process; how to apply
TS ECET 2023: The Osmania University, Hyderabad today began the application process for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Interested and eligible students can apply at the official website— ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Also read |TSCHE releases exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, other entrance tests

The last day for form submission (without late fee) is May 2 and the exam will be conducted on May 20.

TS ECET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application form link

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, mobile number and more

Step 4: Pay the fees

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

Also read |Kerala SET 2023 result declared; steps to check score at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

If any candidate misses the deadline to fill the form, they can fill by paying late fees of Rs 500 till May 8 and thereafter, a late fee of Rs 2500 till May 12.

The registration fee for SC, ST and differently abled candidates is Rs 500 and for the remaining candidates it is Rs 900. The payment could only be made through online transactions.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:31 IST
