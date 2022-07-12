TS ECET 2022 exam postponed due to heavy rainfall; check details

Candidates can check the notice at the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in (File photo for representation)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has postponed the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 due to heavy rainfall in the state. Fresh exam schedule will be announced soon. Candidates can check the notice at the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in

“In view of torrential rains across the Telangana State, the conduct of TSECET-2022 examination scheduled on 13.07.2022 is postponed and the rescheduled date for TS ECET-2022 will be intimated later,” the official website reads.

JNTU had recently postponed the semester exams of various courses due to the same reasons. According to a circular issued by JNTU Hyderabad, the university’s B.Tech and B.Pharm IV year II semester regular and supplementary examinations scheduled for July 11 and B.Tech and B.Pharm IV year I semester supplementary examinations scheduled for July 12 have been postponed.

Meanwhile, Osmania University postponed its exams for the second time. The varsity announced in a recent press release that all examinations scheduled from July 11 to 13 have been postponed due to torrential rains in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts.