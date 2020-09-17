TS ECET 2020: Online counselling process begins, here’s how to book your seat

Apply for TS ECET counselling till September 23

TS ECET 2020: The online counselling process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2020) has started. The candidates can apply for the counselling process through the website- tsecet.nic.in till September 23.

The candidates who had qualified in TSECET-2020 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree examination are eligible to take part in the counselling process.

“Minority candidates (Muslim / Christian) who have not qualified or not appeared in TSECET -2020 and who secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination will be considered for the leftover seats in respective minority colleges, if any, after exhausting all the qualified Minority candidates of TSECET-2020 in final phase of counselling,” the official notification mentioned.

A total of 24,832 candidates qualified for ECET, the results of which was declared on September 11. The female candidates have outperformed their male counterpart with a pass percentage of 98.29 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students is 63.49 per cent.

About TS ECET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech and B Pharma.

