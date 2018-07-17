TS ECET 2018: Result of final phase seat allotment today, check at tsecet.nic.in

TS ECET 2018: The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website will begin on July 17 TS ECET 2018: The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website will begin on July 17

TS ECET 2018: The result of the final round of TS ECET seat allotment is releasing today on July 17, 2018. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test was held on May 9 and the counselling process started on June 24. The final round of counselling was done on July 12. The candidates can check the final round result at tsecet.nic.in.

TS ECET was organised by the JNT University, Hyderabad. The University conducts this exam on the behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The entrance exam is held every year for admissions into government/ private universities and institutions. Candidates can take admission into second-year regular B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Pharmacy courses.

TS ECET 2018: Check seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ECET 2018 seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Check your name and roll number in the list

The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will begin on July 17 and the candidates have to report to the allotted college. Options given in the first phase will not be considered for allotment and candidates have to exercise option afresh.

During certificate verification the candidates Aadhaar details will be verified with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) at the Help Line Centers. Therefore it is mandatory for the candidate to attend for certificate verification.

