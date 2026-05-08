TG EAPCET 2026 for engineering begins on May 9; follow these exam day guidelines

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET/ TS EAMCET) 2026 engineering stream examination will begin on May 9 and continue till May 11. TS EAPCET 2026 will be held across multiple centres in Telangana. The entrance examination is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

As per reports, TG EAPCET-2026 over 3 lakh aspirants have applied for the exam, of which the Engineering stream accounted for the largest share with 2,09,868 applications, while the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream saw 90,279 applications. Additionally, 315 candidates applied for both streams.

Candidates appearing for the engineering stream examination have been advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their hall tickets and report to the examination centre well before the reporting time. The TG EAPCET engineering hall tickets were released on April 27 on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.