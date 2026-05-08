TG EAPCET 2026 for engineering begins on May 9; follow these exam day guidelines

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET/ TS EAMCET) 2026 engineering stream examination will begin on May 9 and continue till May 11. TS EAPCET 2026 will be held across multiple centres in Telangana. The entrance examination is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).
As per reports, TG EAPCET-2026 over 3 lakh aspirants have applied for the exam, of which the Engineering stream accounted for the largest share with 2,09,868 applications, while the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream saw 90,279 applications. Additionally, 315 candidates applied for both streams.
Candidates appearing for the engineering stream examination have been advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their hall tickets and report to the examination centre well before the reporting time. The TG EAPCET engineering hall tickets were released on April 27 on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts over three days. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre. Entry to the examination hall without the admit card will not be permitted.
Authorities have also issued exam-day guidelines for candidates. Students are advised to avoid carrying electronic gadgets, calculators, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, or any prohibited materials inside the examination hall. Candidates should preferably wear simple clothing and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card.
The TG EAPCET is conducted every year for admissions to undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered by colleges across Telangana. Following the completion of the examination, the preliminary answer key is expected to be released later this month, while the results are likely to be announced in June.
A total of 65,469 female candidates registered for the exam last year, with 61,331 appearing and 54,166 of them passing. Similarly, of the 21,293 male candidates who registered, 19,867 sat for the exam and 17,143 qualified last year. The TS EAMCET for engineering last year was held from May 2 to 5. The provisional TS EAMCET 2025 engineering answer key was released on May 5, with candidates given until May 7 to submit objections.