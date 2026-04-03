TS EAPCET 2026: Application for Telangana CET (TG EAMCET) ends today

The online registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) will end on April 4. Candidates seeking admission to agriculture, pharmacy and engineering programmes can apply on the official website – eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will also be allowed to edit the application and modify the details in the online application form between April 6 and April 8. Moreover, applicants will be able to register online for TG EAPCET with an additional late fee till May 2.
TG EAPCET 2026 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT) from May 4 to May 11. TG EAPCET 2026 for agriculture and pharmacy streams is scheduled for May 4 and May 5. The entrance exam for engineering aspirants will be held from May 9 to 11. Exams will be held in two shifts – first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.
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Step 1: Pay registration fee
Step 2: Fill online application
Step 3: Submit the TS EAMCET 2026 application
Step 4: Print the filled-in application form of TS EAMCET 2026
In 2025, the TS EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses was held on April 29 and 30. The exam for Engineering courses took place from May 2 to May 5. Admit cards were issued on April 19.
TS EAPCET is held for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech (Biotechnology), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Ag Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech Food Technology (FT), BTech (Biomedical Engineering), BTech (Pharmaceutical Engineering), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons), Horticulture, BVSc & AH, BFSc, Pharm-D, and BSc (Nursing) – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TGCHE).