TS EAPCET 2026: Application for Telangana CET (TG EAMCET) ends today

Applicants will be able to register online for TS EAPCET 2026 with an additional late fee till May 2 (Screengrab from eapcet.tgche.ac.in)

The online registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) will end on April 4. Candidates seeking admission to agriculture, pharmacy and engineering programmes can apply on the official website – eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will also be allowed to edit the application and modify the details in the online application form between April 6 and April 8. Moreover, applicants will be able to register online for TG EAPCET with an additional late fee till May 2.

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TG EAPCET 2026 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT) from May 4 to May 11. TG EAPCET 2026 for agriculture and pharmacy streams is scheduled for May 4 and May 5. The entrance exam for engineering aspirants will be held from May 9 to 11. Exams will be held in two shifts – first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.