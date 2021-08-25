TS EAMCET toppers aim for IIT, to reappear for JEE Main session 4

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad released the TS EAMCET 2021 exam result today. Satti Kartikeya from Palakol secured rank 1 in the engineering stream while Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session topper Duggineni Vanketa Paneesh got rank 2. The toppers will be reappearing for the JEE main scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Satti Kartikeya said that his target is to score 300/ 300 marks in the JEE main final session. The topper got 99.93 percentile in JEE Main March session and 99.987 per cent in the April session.

“I want to reappear for the last session to score 100 percentile. That’s the benchmark I had set for myself ever since I began preparing for this exam. I am simultaneously preparing for JEE Advanced,” the topper said. Kartikeya wants to pursue BTech in computer science from IIT-Bombay. IIT Madras and Delhi would be his other two options.

Talking about his class 12 scores, Kartikeya said, “Although board exam marks do not hold much value in the JEE but I am unsatisfied with the marks awarded. Based on the special evaluation criteria, I got 974/1000 in the board results. If the state board would have conducted the exams, I would have scored better.”

Whereas, DV Paneesh who has already secured a 100 per cent in the April session will also reappear for JEE Main as a revision. The topper secured rank 2 in EAMCET and is happy with the success in both results.

“I appeared in EAMCET exam for practice and my only focus is to qualify JEE advanced. I will appear for JEE Main in the final session but I am not preparing for it,” he said.

Paneesh suggests that thoroughly reading second-year chemistry NCERT is important for JEE advanced paper.

Another JEE Main topper, Venkata Aditya who scored 100 per cent in April session has secured rank 5 in EAMCET 2021. The Telangana boy is set to reappear in the JEE Main session 4 for the sake of revision.

“Reappearing in the exam will help in facing exam pressure and time management. I am currently preparing for JEE advanced but mains would be my practice attempt before the big day,” the topper shared.