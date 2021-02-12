TS EAMCET 2021 to begin from July 5, check schedule of other exams

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today released the the dates for the state-level entrance exams. As per the schedule, TS EAMCET will be conducted from July 5 to 9, ECET on July 1, PGECET on June 20. The dates of other entrance exams will be announced soon, the entire schedule is available at the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The EAMCET is held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

The entrance exam had bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Apart from the marks obtained in the entrance test, TS EAMCET result also gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student.

Those who clear the same are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate admissions at Telangana-based colleges.