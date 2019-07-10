Toggle Menu
TS EAMCET seat allotment result declared: Check how to check markshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-eamcet-seat-allotment-result-declared-check-how-to-check-marks-tseamcet-nic-in-5824176/

TS EAMCET seat allotment result declared: Check how to check marks

TSEAMCET 2019: Over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam. The seat allotment result has been declared at tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates who clear the same will get admission.

TSEAMCET, TSEAMCET 2019, tseamcet.nic.in, JNTU, telangana college admission, education news
TSEAMCET result 2019: Check result at tseamce.nicin. (Representational image)

TS EAMCET 2019: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the result for the entrance test for the entrance exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses at Telangana-based courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

TSEAMCET stands for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET). It was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. The exam was conducted from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019.

Read| TS EAMCET 2019 counselling schedule 

TS EAMCET 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tseamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘candidate login’
Step 3: Log-in using details
Step 4: Result will appear, download

TS EAMCET 2019: Documents needed

Candidates need to provide following certificates at the time of admission

Advertising

— TSEAMCET rank card 2019
— TSEAMCET hall ticket
— Aadhar card
— SSC mark sheet
— Class 12 mark sheet
— Class 6 to 12 certificates
— Transfer certificate
— Income certificate
— Caste certificate
— Resident proof

Over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam, the result for which was announced on June 10, 2019. The TS EAMCET result 2019 was put on hold until May 27 after there was alleged goof-up in the TS inter result 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ITI Delhi rank list 2019 released, check counselling schedule for admission to diplomas
2 BITSAT result declared: How to check marks, cut-off list
3 JEECUP counselling round two registrations begin: Check schedule, how to apply at UP-based colleges