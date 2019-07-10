TS EAMCET seat allotment result declared: Check how to check marks

TS EAMCET 2019: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the result for the entrance test for the entrance exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses at Telangana-based courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

TSEAMCET stands for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET). It was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. The exam was conducted from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019.

TS EAMCET 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘candidate login’

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will appear, download

TS EAMCET 2019: Documents needed

Candidates need to provide following certificates at the time of admission

— TSEAMCET rank card 2019

— TSEAMCET hall ticket

— Aadhar card

— SSC mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Class 6 to 12 certificates

— Transfer certificate

— Income certificate

— Caste certificate

— Resident proof

Over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam, the result for which was announced on June 10, 2019. The TS EAMCET result 2019 was put on hold until May 27 after there was alleged goof-up in the TS inter result 2019.