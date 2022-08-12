TS EAMCET Results 2022 declared: How to download score card, rank card

Updated: August 12, 2022 1:38:40 pm
TS EAMCET Results 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the result for the TS EAMCET 2022. The candidates can view their score/ rank card at the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The result was announced by the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at a press conference.
This year, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy earned the first rank in the Engineering stream, followed by Nakka Sai Deepthika and Polisetty Karthikeya. Neha has earned the first rank in Agriculture exam, followed by Rohit and Traun Kumar. In the engineering stream, 80.41 per cent of candidates have passed the exam, and the overall pass percentage of agriculture candidates is 88.34 per cent.
TS EAMCET Results 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official TS EAMCET website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the direct result link available.
Step 3: Key in the required login credentials such as the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Check all the details mentioned in the scorecard to ensure there is no error.
Step 5: Download and save the TS EAMCET score card for future reference.
The TS EAMCET provisional answer keys for the engineering exam were released on July 31. Candidates were given time till August 1 to raise objections. As per reports, this year, a total of 1,72,241 candidates have registered for the engineering entrance test at around 89 test centres in Telangana and 19 test centres in Andhra Pradesh.
In the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the agriculture stream, 84.5 per cent candidates appeared for the exam.
Last month, due to the incessant rains, the State Council of Higher Education postponed the TS EAMCET for the agriculture stream that was scheduled to held on July 14 and July 15. However, the engineering stream exams are being conducted as per the plan. JNTU, Hyderabad conducted the TS EAMCET 2022 in two sessions — 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. About 29,000 candidates will be taking the exam in each session.
