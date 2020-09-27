TS EAMCET Result 2020: What is the admission criteria? Check counselling process

TS EAMCET 2020: Check admission process in colleges. Representational image/ file

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, will soon announce result for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test. There is no exact date announced for the release of TS EAMCET result. However, it is expected that it will be declared in the first week of October. JNTU will release it online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check it via login, by entering registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The result of the state level online entrance exam will contain scores and rank secured by the candidates. The rank is determined based on normalised marks and as per it, candidates are called for counselling of TS EAMCET.

However, the calculation of TS EAMCET result is not as simple as it seems. Firstly, the raw marks in the online entrance exam are calculated. These are calculated as per the marking scheme, which is adding one mark for the correct answer. There is no negative marking.

Then the raw marks are normalised. This is done because TS EAMCET is held over a period of days, in multiple shifts. Next, the rank is prepared. It is prepared by giving 75 per cent weightage to the normalised score of TS EAMCET 2020 and 25 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.

Better the obtained composite score, the higher will be the TS EAMCET rank. However, rank is only allocated to those candidates, who secured more than 25 per cent marks. SC / ST candidates are exempted from this criteria.

In case two or more candidates get the same composite score, then tie breaking is done. For this, first the total normalised marks secured in TS EAMCET is checked. If candidates have the same normalised score, then normalised marks secured in maths is considered. If the tie is not resolved then, normalised marks in physics are taken into account.

Even then if the tie exists then the percentage of aggregate marks secured in the qualifying examination is used. If all the criteria fail, then the elder candidate is given a higher rank.

Soon after the result, a separate information brochure will be released for counselling. That brochure will carry the list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline.

A centralised online counselling held for the TS EAMCET qualified candidates. To take part in counselling, candidates have to register and pay the counselling fee and then booking of slots for document verification is done. As per the booked slots for document verification candidates have to report at the venue for verification of documents in person. On the verification of the documents, the seats are allotted to the candidates and final admission is offered.

However, due to COVID-19, there can be changes in the document verification process. The changes, if any, will be intimated with the counselling notification after the TS EAMCET 202 results are out.

TS EAMCET is a state-level paper for admission in various UG courses. The engineering paper was held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 and the agriculture paper on September 28 and 29. Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy, veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test scores will be used for admission in the various professional courses offered by Telangana state colleges and universities.

