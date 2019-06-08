TS EAMCET result 2019 likely before June 15

TS EAMCET result 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is likely to declare the result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) within a week. The result once declared will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam for admission to several programmes in the Telangana-based colleges was conducted from May 3 to May 9, 2019. The TS EAMCET result 2019 was put on hold un till May 27 after there was alleged goof-up in the TS inter result 2019. The TS EAMCET result was put on hold till the TS inter result was to be declared. Now, the result for TS inter re-evaluation exams has been declared and hence TS EAMCET result will be declared soon.

The TS EAMCET result gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student. The JNTU – the exam conducting institute – has received data from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and the result will now be declared within a couple of days. While the indianexpress.com is yet to receive an official confirmation, if reports are to be believed, the result will be declared before June 15, 2019.

Over 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the entrance exam who are anticipating results. Due to the delay in the result, many parents and students are anxious as this might affect their college admission process.

The exam is held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking in the exam. The exam had bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu.