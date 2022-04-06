TS EAMCET registration 2022 begins: Check how to apply

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has started the registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 today i.e, April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official website of TS EAMCET— eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is May 28, 2022. The correction facility for the online application form can be submitted by the candidates from May 30 to June 6, 2022. The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is June 7, 2022. After that, candidates will have time till June 17 but the late fee will increase to Rs 500.

TS EAMCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “TS EAMCET 2022 registration” link, on the homepage.

Step 3: Pay the registration fee online.

Step 4: Fill all the required details in the TS EAMCET 2022 application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Check the details once carefully. Download and save the application form for future reference.

Admit cards for TS EAMCET 2022 can be downloaded from June 25 to July 11, 2022, from the official website.

The examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2022 and the Engineering exam will be conducted from July 18 to July 20, 2022.