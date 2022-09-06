scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 today: How to check

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Candidates are allotted seats through TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 based on the preferences made while choice filling, ranks, and reservation criteria. 

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result, tsche, TS EAMCET 2022, TSCHE, Education Desk, eamcet.tsche.ac.in., Seat Allotment, tseamcet.nic.in 2022, TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Know how to check phase 1 result. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ representational image)

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today declare the TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment results on the official website. Candidates can check their TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 at tseamcet.nic.in. The TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 will be released for qualified candidates participating in the counselling process.

Accordingly, candidates must participate in the counselling process to be considered for the seat allotment. After the announcement of the seat allotment list, candidates will get to know about the college which they will be assigned .

Read |OJEE 2022: Second special exam admit card released

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check

Step 1- Go to the official website of the TS EAMCET-eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Step 2- Enter your credentials such as Hall ticket Number, ROC Form Number, Date of Birth, password etc.

Step 3- Press submit and your result will show.

Step 4- Download and take a print out for future use and references.

TSCHE will announce the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 in 3 rounds, including one spot round. Candidates are allotted seats through TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 based on the preferences made while choice filling, ranks, and reservation criteria.

Advertisement

Candidates who qualify in the exam as per the minimum qualifying marks can participate in the TS EAMCET counselling process. The release of TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 will need the candidates to complete the counselling process within the specified schedule over the official website (tseamcet.nic.in).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:20:27 pm
Next Story

Inside Ishaan Khatter’s ‘earthy and organic’ first apartment with a magnificent view of Arabian Sea. Watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement