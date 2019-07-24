TS EAMCET online filling for admission under last phase begins: Check how to apply, procedure

TSEAMCET final phase 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the online filling for the final phase of admission from today – July 24 (Wednesday) at its official website, tseamcet.nic.in. The application process will conclude tomorrow – July 25 (Thursday).

Those who fill their basic information, make payment for processing charges etc will be eligible to book a slot for certificate verification which is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 (Friday). Candidates need to freeze their options till July 27.

The provisional list of seat allotment will be released on July 29 (Monday). Candidates who wish to take admission in given college will have to pay tuition fee till July 31. Candidates will also have to report at the allotted college for document verification and seat confirmation.

TSEAMCET 2019: Eligibility

Only those who have qualified TS EAMCET 2019 with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for the reserved category) are eligible to apply.

TS EAMCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘candidate registration’

Step 3: Fill credentials, click on ‘generate password’

Step 4: Use registered id and password to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

TSEAMCET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 600.

TS EAMCET stands for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET). It was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. The exam was conducted from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019.