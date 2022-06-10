scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
TS EAMCET, ICET, ECET exam dates announced; check schedule here

The examination for the TS-EAMCET is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, and 20. A total number of  2,61,616 candidates have registered for the examination.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
June 10, 2022 11:34:18 am
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the TSCHE for more updates and information- tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ICET, TS ECET, and other CETs conducted by the council. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in August and September 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website – tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Common Entrance Test (TS CET) dates 2022

TS Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET): The examination for the TS-EAMCET is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, and 20. A total number of  2,61,616 candidates have registered for the examination. The last date to submit the application process with a late fee of Rs. 500 is June 17, 2022. 

TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET): The exams for the TS ECET will be conducted on July 13, 2022. The application process will conclude on June 14 with late fees of Rs. 500. A total number of 22,549 candidates have registered for the Telangana state examination.

TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET): The examination will be held from July 27 to 28, 2022. As many as 30,941 candidates has applied for the ICET. The last date to apply is June 27 without any late fee.

TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET): The examination will be conducted between July 29 and August 8, 2022. A total of 4,462 candidates have registered and the last date to apply without a late fee is June 22.

TS  Law Common Entrance Test and  PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET and PGLCET): LAWCET will be conducted on July 27 and PGLCET will be held on August 8, 2022. A total number of 24,242 candidates have registered for the exams. The application process is ongoing and the last date to apply is June 16 without a late fee. 

TS Education Common Entrance Test (Ed. CET):  A total number of 16,437 candidates registered to appear for Ed.CET which is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is June 15. 

TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET): The exams are scheduled to be held on August 22, 2022, and the last date to apply without a late fee is June 18. A total number of 1,128 candidates has been registered till date. 

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the TSCHE for more updates and information- tsche.ac.in.

